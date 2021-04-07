Romeo Power to supply battery packs, modules and BMS to PACCAR for Peterbilt 579 and 520 electric trucks

The Romeo Hercules BEV pack family supports commercial electric vehicles from Class 3 delivery vehicles to Class 8 long-haul trucks. The Hercules packs deliver between 30 kWh and 1 MWh, and are configurable in 10 kWg increments. Working voltage is up to 1000V.

The Hermes module has a 21700 cell format in a modular design with high packaging efficiency, high power capability, and an integrated high cooling structure at SAE J2380 & J2464 requirements. Hermes uses active liquid cooling via water ethylene-glycol to maximize local- and system-level heat transfer so the pack stays at the optimal temperature at all times, even over the long haul.

The Romeo Power Battery Management System detects faults, and reacts quickly to maintain safe operating conditions for battery, system and users. Accurate sensing of cell parameters constantly gauges the state of cell voltage, cell temperature, and current in/out of the battery.

Romeo Power battery modules and packs are single cell fault tolerant. This means, that in the outlying case, where for some reason a certain battery exhibits a thermal incident, the thermal incident will not propagate to the neighboring cells. Based on system requirements, the BMS can be programmed to shut off the system completely after a cell related incident, or keep operating safely under actively derated fashion until servicing is conducted.