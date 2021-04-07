GM to build electric Silverado pickup at Factory ZERO

Chevrolet will introduce a Silverado electric pickup truck that will be built at the Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan (earlier post). The recently revealed GMC HUMMER EV SUV (earlier post) will also be built at Factory ZERO.

The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles. The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy’s loyal truck buyers love about Silverado—and more—and put it into an electric pickup that will delight retail and commercial customers alike. —General Motors President Mark Reuss

GM plans to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025 and earn EV market leadership in North America. With the company’s Ultium Platform, virtual development tools and technology, GM has reduced vehicle development times by nearly 50% to 26 months.

The Chevrolet Silverado electric full-size pickup is designed from the ground up to be an EV, harnessing the Ultium Platform and Silverado’s proven capability. The electric Silverado will offer customers a GM-estimated range of more than 400 miles on a full charge.

Retail and fleet versions will offer customers a variety of options; Chevrolet expects these to be in high demand.

Reuters quoted unnamed sources as saying that production of the Silverado electric pickup truck would start late next year and go on sale in early 2023 as a 2024 model. GM has released no official timing on the truck.