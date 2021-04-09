Everfuel signs MOU for hydrogen supply to new zero-emission ship concept

Denmark-based Everfuel A/S has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an undisclosed German-Norwegian shipping company for collaboration on hydrogen supply to a new zero-emission shipping solution.

The two parties are exploring a cooperation whereby Everfuel will be responsible for delivery of hydrogen, including planning, installation and operation of an optimized, scalable fueling solution. The intent is to establish firm contracts for long-term hydrogen supply and offtake to projects under development by the undisclosed partner which aims to become a leading zero-emission shipping company in Europe.

Targeted start of operation is early 2023 with an initial ship, which is expected to consume approximately 1,000 kg of hydrogen per day.

The two parties are currently developing technical and commercial information and maturing the commercial and operational framework, including identification of potential fueling sites and permitting processes required for investment decision.

Everfuel is well-positioned to provide maritime fueling solutions across Scandinavia and Europe. The company plans to initially supply hydrogen from its HySynergy facility in Fredericia using a new inhouse developed fueling solution.

The purpose of the HySynergy project is to establish phase I of large-scale production and storage of green hydrogen that will support the reduction of the carbon footprint within the existing Shell Fredericia refinery processes as well as establish a competitive supply of green hydrogen as zero emission fuel for heavy-duty transportation. The plan is to expand the scope of the PtX (Power-to-X) plant up to 1 GW before 2030 and thereby contribute significantly toward the Danish government goal of 70% CO 2 reduction.





In HySynergy a large-scale production of green hydrogen will demonstrate how fluctuating renewable energy sources can be converted and stored effectively to balance the time-difference between production and use of energy. Throughout the project, technology, regulation and business models, to enable hydrogen production, will be adapted and influenced to ensure that green hydrogen production based on fluctuating renewable energy sources (offshore wind/solar) will compete on fully commercial terms.

Several strong partners from the local energy industry are involved in the HySynergy project besides Everfuel:

The Shell Refinery as off-taker of the green hydrogen

Aktive Energi Anlæg (AEA) as EPC partner for the construction

Trefor Elnet as the power DSO

Energinet as the power TSO

TVIS for incorporating surplus heat in the district heating system

EWII as power grid analyst

The project is supported with €6.5 million from the Danish Energy Agency. When constructed Everfuel will be the operator and owner of the hydrogen facility.