Hyliion forms Hypertruck Innovation Council to support development of CNG/RNG-fueled electrified powertrain

11 April 2021

Hyliion, a developer of electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, has formed the Hypertruck Innovation Council, a group of fleet, logistics, and transportation industry leaders that will actively support the development of Hyliion’s Hypertruck powertrain solution.

Representing more than 100,000 Class 8 commercial trucks globally, the Council will collaborate closely with Hyliion to provide key user insights in the development of the Hypertruck, the company’s electric powertrain for Class 8 commercial trucks.

Council members will be the first to have access to and put real-world miles on the Hypertruck ERX demonstration units, providing fleet and driver feedback. With an eye on furthering sustainable practices in the commercial trucking industry, the Council shares Hyliion’s focus on reducing carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

With one of the largest dedicated fleets in the US, Anheuser-Busch is committed to leading the industry towards zero-emissions commercial transportation by improving the sustainability of our own logistics operations. The most impactful technologies come from close collaboration with experienced and innovative minds, and we’re excited to participate in the Hyliion Hypertruck Innovation Council to support the development of a transportation solution that meets the complex needs of today’s fleets while working to build a more sustainable future.

—Angie Slaughter, Vice President of Sustainability and Logistics Procurement at Anheuser-Busch

The Hyliion Hypertruck ERX is an electric powertrain charged by an on-board natural gas generator for Class 8 commercial trucks. The Hypertruck ERX intends to provide a long-haul, electric powertrain solution delivering lower operating costs, emissions reductions, and superior performance to the global commercial trucking industry.

Erx

Utilizing the 700+ commercial natural gas vehicle filling stations across North America, it enables long range and quick refueling, and when fueled with renewable natural gas, can provide net-negative carbon emissions to commercial fleets.

