Solaris to deliver another 6 electric buses to Szczecin

Solaris will supply an additional six electric Solaris buses to Szczecin. The total value of the order settled at more than PLN 16.5 million (US$4.33 million). Last year Solaris won a tender of the city of Szczecin for the supply of 8 articulated electric Urbino buses. The company also placed the best offer in another tender, for the supply of six 12-meter battery-powered buses.





The Solaris Urbino electric buses for Szczecin will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries with a capacity of more than 120 kWh. They constitute energy storage solutions adapted to fast charging by either means: a plug-in connection or a pantograph. The supplier of the bus charging infrastructure will be selected in a separate procurement procedure. That tender stipulates the construction of bus depot chargers and also pantograph charging stations with a power of up to 560 kW.

The buses will feature thermal pre-conditioning. This function means that, while the battery is recharging, the interior of the bus is concurrently warmed up or cooled down, depending on the season. Consequently, when setting out of the bus depot, the bus is already geared up temperature-wise to ensure a comfortable travel experience.

The buses feature roof-mounted photovoltaic panels to allow the use of renewable energy sources to optimize the energy supply system of some of the on-board components. The buses will be fitted with a video surveillance system that will be linked to the city CCTV system. Drivers will benefit from the closed driver cabin. One of the components contributing to the improved safety of passengers will be an alcolock device which will run a breath alcohol test of the driver every time before ignition.