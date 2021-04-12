Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Insight LiDAR develops first gesture detection sensing technology for autonomous vehicle LiDAR systems
New machine learning method accurately predicts battery state of health

Lexus to display new LF-Z Electrified concept at Auto Shanghai 2021

12 April 2021

Lexus plans to display the LF-Z Electrified Concept at Auto Shanghai 2021, which opens on 19 April 19 in Shanghai, China. Unveiled in late March, the LF-Z Electrified is a BEV concept vehicle that is symbolic of Lexus’s brand transformation and incorporates driving performance, styling, and advanced technology set to be realized by 2025.

20210330_02_04

The LF-Z Electrified adopts a BEV-dedicated platform. The LF-Z Electrified achieves an ideal balance and inertia by optimally positioning the battery and motors.

By orienting the battery assembly longitudinally under the floor of the vehicle, the chassis becomes more rigid and the vehicle’s center of gravity is lowered for improved dynamics. In addition, this design helps mitigate vibrations and unpleasant noises from penetrating the passenger cabin.

The new four-wheel drive force control technology, DIRECT4, allows the drive force of the high-torque motors to be controlled freely, enabling the vehicle's posture to be finely controlled. In addition, by controlling the front and rear drive wheels independently, the system can provide the appropriate drive system—e.g. front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive―for each driving situation.

The system controls the distribution of driving force through the orchestration and calculation of accelerator pedal application and steering wheel operation, resulting in strong acceleration and cornering performance.

The use of steer-by-wire eliminates the need for a mechanical connection through the steering shaft, resulting in a more direct response between steering operation and driving force. This enables the vehicle to turn with less steering angle—and more precision—in response to driving conditions.

Posted on 12 April 2021 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)