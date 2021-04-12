Lexus to display new LF-Z Electrified concept at Auto Shanghai 2021

Lexus plans to display the LF-Z Electrified Concept at Auto Shanghai 2021, which opens on 19 April 19 in Shanghai, China. Unveiled in late March, the LF-Z Electrified is a BEV concept vehicle that is symbolic of Lexus’s brand transformation and incorporates driving performance, styling, and advanced technology set to be realized by 2025.





The LF-Z Electrified adopts a BEV-dedicated platform. The LF-Z Electrified achieves an ideal balance and inertia by optimally positioning the battery and motors.

By orienting the battery assembly longitudinally under the floor of the vehicle, the chassis becomes more rigid and the vehicle’s center of gravity is lowered for improved dynamics. In addition, this design helps mitigate vibrations and unpleasant noises from penetrating the passenger cabin.

The new four-wheel drive force control technology, DIRECT4, allows the drive force of the high-torque motors to be controlled freely, enabling the vehicle's posture to be finely controlled. In addition, by controlling the front and rear drive wheels independently, the system can provide the appropriate drive system—e.g. front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, or all-wheel drive―for each driving situation.

The system controls the distribution of driving force through the orchestration and calculation of accelerator pedal application and steering wheel operation, resulting in strong acceleration and cornering performance.

The use of steer-by-wire eliminates the need for a mechanical connection through the steering shaft, resulting in a more direct response between steering operation and driving force. This enables the vehicle to turn with less steering angle—and more precision—in response to driving conditions.