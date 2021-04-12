Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers find abundance of oil-eating bacteria in northeast Atlantic
National labs M2FCT researchers outline prospects and challenges for hydrogen fuel-cells in heavy-duty transportation

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation to end all legal disputes over EV batteries in US and Korea

12 April 2021

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation have agreed to settle all legal disputes relating to EV batteries in the United States and Korea. As a result, all litigation between the companies, which began in April 2019, is resolved. In this agreement, the two companies agreed to the following terms.

  • SK Innovation will pay LG Energy Solution 2 trillion won (USD $1.8 billion) apportioned into lump-sum payments and a running royalty.

  • The companies agreed to withdraw all pending legal disputes in United States and Korea, and agreed to a ten-year non-assertion.

LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation have decided to settle to compete in an amicable way, all for the future of the US and South Korean electric vehicle battery industries. We are dedicated to work together to support the Biden Administration’s climate agenda and to develop a robust US supply chain.

We are grateful to the Korean and US governments and stakeholders involved for their efforts in making this settlement possible.

—Jong Hyun Kim, CEO and President of LG Energy Solution and Jun Kim, CEO and President of SK Innovation

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on the resolution:

This settlement agreement is a win for American workers and the American auto industry. A key part of my plan to Build Back Better is to have the electric vehicles and batteries of the future built here in America, all across America, by American workers. We need a strong, diversified and resilient US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain … Today’s settlement is a positive step in that direction, which will bring some welcome relief to workers in Georgia and new opportunity for workers across the country.

Posted on 12 April 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)