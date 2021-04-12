Plug Power invited to submit Part II Application for proposed $520M DOE loan guarantee for green hydrogen production network

Plug Power Inc. has been invited to submit a Part II Application for a loan guarantee under the US Department of Energy (DOE) Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program. The invitation for the Part II application is for a proposed $520-million loan guarantee from the DOE to support the use of green hydrogen to transform the materials handling, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United States.

This is the first of several steps in the process to secure a conditional commitment and final loan agreement from the Department. Plug Power says it will work closely with the DOE to fulfill the requirements of Part II of the application process.

Plug Power is building a 500-ton green hydrogen network by 2025 and the DOE loan guarantee supports the first phase of the company’s buildout.





Source: Plug Power

Upon receiving approval from the DOE Title XVII Loan Guarantee Program, Plug Power will utilize its electrolyzer, liquefaction and distribution technologies to deploy the first resilient network of zero-carbon hydrogen production facilities across the United States. The facilities will have a combined liquid hydrogen generation capacity of approximately 180 tons per day.

Each plant will be co-located with solar photovoltaic, wind, and/or hydro-electric plants that will utilize zero-carbon renewable electricity. Plug Power is in the process of negotiating power purchase agreements with renewable energy suppliers.