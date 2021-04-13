ABB to provide power and propulsion solution for 10 all-electric ferries

ABB has secured a contract with Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Gondán to supply the all-electric power solution for fast 40-meter urban passenger ferries transporting up to 540 passengers each across Lisbon’s Tagus river.





The 10 new ferries will be operated by the public ferry company Transtejo, S.A. and will replace the existing fleet serving this route when they enter service between 2022 and 2024. In addition to energy storage, ABB will deliver a fully integrated electric power solution and an integrated marine and propulsion automation system.

The fleet renewal project represents a significant commitment by Lisbon metropolitan planners to accelerate the introduction of emissions-free public transport solutions. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

Increased electrification of transportation, including inland waterway transport, will play a key role in helping Portugal achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. According to the national 2050 Carbon Neutrality Roadmap, the transport sector aims to achieve 98% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2005, by strengthening the role of the public transport system and replacing current fossil fuel means of transportation with a mainly electric fleet.

ABB estimates that replacing the ten ferries operating on the Tagus river from diesel power to all-electric integrated power solution is expected to cut about 6,500 tons in CO 2 emissions every year. This is equivalent to the annual carbon dioxide emissions generated by around 1,400 passenger cars annually.

The new ferries will be powered by battery packs with a total capacity of 1,860 kWh each. ABB’s initial contract covers the fully integrated electric power solution and an integrated marine and propulsion automation system for all 10 ferries and the battery pack for the debut vessel of the series.

ABB’s award-winning Onboard DC Grid power distribution system will ensure that the battery output is delivered to the ferry’s subsystems in the most optimal way, as well as enable safe integration and reliable operation of other propulsion system components. The overall power setup will be controlled by ABB’s Power and Energy Management System (PEMS), which will also increase fault tolerance and provide a high degree of reliability while ensuring the maximum lifetime for the batteries.

The 40-meter ferries will each have capacity to carry up to 540 passengers on three key routes linking Lisbon to Cacilhas, Seixal and Montijo on the south bank of the Tagus river. They will have a service speed of 16 knots and a maximum speed of 17 knots.

Data from the Maritime Battery Forum indicates that over 130 battery-powered ferries are already in operation, and 90 more are on order. In line with its strong presence in vessel electrification, ABB has announced all-electric ferry projects with P&O Ferries, Washington State Ferries and Busan Port Authority in South Korea within the last nine months.