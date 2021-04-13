Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Leclanché develops 65 Ah high-energy lithium-ion pouch cell for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications
ABB to provide power and propulsion solution for 10 all-electric ferries

Altom receives first order for hydrogen trains in France

13 April 2021

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Grand Est and Occitanie regions in France have signed the first order for dual-mode electric-hydrogen trains in France. Acting on behalf of the four regions, SNCF Voyageurs has placed an order with Alstom for the first 12 dual mode electric-hydrogen trains (plus two optional trainsets) in the Coradia Polyvalent range for Régiolis, developed by Alstom. The contract is worth a total of almost €190 million (US$226 million).

Coradia Polyvalent H2_Copyright Alstom Design_Styling5

Coradia Polyvalent H2

This official French order for hydrogen-powered trains is the result of two years of joint efforts by the project’s various stakeholders. The dual mode electric-hydrogen Coradia Polyvalent train meets the requirements of France’s diverse rail network and has a range of up to 600 km (373 miles) on sections of non-electrified railway. T

The four-car, 72m train has a total capacity of 218 seats and the same dynamic performance and level of comfort as the dual mode electric-diesel version.

Almost 400 dual mode electric-thermal and full-electric Coradia Polyvalent trains have been ordered by French regions since 2011. The development and manufacture of Coradia Polyvalent trains secure over 2,000 jobs in France for Alstom and its suppliers. Six of Alstom’s 15 sites in France are involved in the project: Reichshoffen (Bas-Rhin) for design and assembly, Ornans (Doubs) for engines, Le Creusot (Saône-et-Loire) for bogies, Tarbes (Hautes-Pyrénées) for traction chains and the development of hydrogen propulsion, Villeurbanne (Rhône) for on-board electronics and Saint-Ouen (Seine-Saint-Denis) for design.

France has everything it needs to become a hydrogen champion: the French government is fully committed to turning this ambition into reality. We will be covering 47 million euros of development costs for France’s first regional hydrogen-powered train. I am delighted that this support has enabled the four partner regions to confirm their order for the first 14 trains.

—Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Minister Delegate for Transport, French Ministry of the Ecological Transition

On 1 April, Alstom announced the acquisition of Helion Hydrogen Power. A 100% subsidiary of AREVA Energies Renouvelables, Helion specializes in high power fuel cells, thus complementing Alstom’s expertise in hydrogen technology.

Following the completion of the transaction, the company, renamed ALSTOM Hydrogène S.A.S., will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom. Alstom remains committed to its current suppliers to ensure the smooth running of current offers and projects.

Posted on 13 April 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Rail | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)