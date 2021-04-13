Leclanché develops 65 Ah high-energy lithium-ion pouch cell for electric and hybrid bus and truck applications

Leclanché SA has developed a new, high-energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cell to meet the demands of bus and truck manufacturers seeking increased range and operating time for fully electric and hybrid-electric vehicles.





Leclanché’s new high energy, 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cell is designed for energy intensive applications. It features 10% more energy and a 10% increase in energy density compared to the 60 Ah cell.

The new GL 65 Ah G/NMC (graphite/nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cells are specially designed for energy-intensive applications. They provide 10% more energy and also feature a 10% increase in energy density (up to 515 Wh/l) compared to the company’s GL 60 Ah cell—all within the same size and weight.

The cell materials allow for longer lifetime, high cycle life along with fast charge capability. This allows for extended range and 80% recharge in less than 30 minutes. The high volumetric density, combined with their high cycle stability, make these cells well suited for heavy-duty applications such as buses and trucks, the company said.

The GL 65 energy cells (as well as the GL 60 cells) are manufactured by Leclanché in its production facility located in Willstätt, Germany. The cells are made using the company’s proprietary production process. The electrodes are manufactured in a water-based process rather than by using organic solvents, resulting in significantly reduced environmental impact and a lower carbon footprint.