Total begins producing sustainable aviation fuel in France

Total has begun producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at its La Mède biorefinery in southern France and its Oudalle facility near Le Havre. The biojet fuel, made from used cooking oil, will be delivered to French airports starting in April 2021. Total will also be able to produce SAF as from 2024 at its zero-crude Grandpuits platform, southeast of Paris.

Total started up production at the La Mède biorefinery—converted from a former oil refinery—in 2019. The La Mède complex encompasses:

A biorefinery with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) per year.

An 8-megawatt solar farm that can supply 13,000 people.

A unit to produce 50,000 cubic meters per year of AdBlue, an additive that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from trucks.

A logistics and storage hub with a capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters per year.

A training center offering real facilities and able to host 2,500 learners a year.





La Mède

In September 2020, Total announced plans to invest more than €500 million to convert its Grandpuits refinery into a zero-crude platform. Biofuels, bioplastics and plastic waste recycling form the backbone of this project, which is part of the strategy to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.





Granpuits

A biofuels unit with a processing capacity of 400,000 metric tons per year will be commissioned in 2024 to produce Sustainable aviation fuel (170,000 metric tons/year); Renewable diesel (120,000 metric tons/year); and Renewable naptha (50,000 metric tons/year) used to product bioplastics .

All of these sustainable aviation fuels will be made from animal fat, used cooking oil and other waste and residue sourced from the circular economy. Total will not use vegetable oils as feedstock.

In this way, Total will be in a position to respond from its production sites in France to new French legislation that calls for aircraft to use at least 1% biojet fuel by 2022, 2% by 2025 and 5% by 2030.

The development of SAF is one of the strategic paths being pursued by Total to meet the challenge of carbon neutrality, as biojet fuels help reduce CO 2 emissions from air transportation.

Total is involved in numerous initiatives to produce and market sustainable aviation fuel in partnership with aviation industry partners. The Group will create a dedicated Renewable Fuels Business Unit in May.