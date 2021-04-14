California Energy Commission announces first incentive project for zero-emission truck and bus infrastructure

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
14 April 2021

The California Energy Commission (CEC) has approved a first-of-its-kind project to accelerate the deployment of infrastructure needed to fuel zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment.

Administered by CALSTART, the EnergIIZE Commercial Vehicles (Energy Infrastructure Incentives for Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles) project will use a concierge-like model working directly with eligible applicants to help plan and fund the purchase of charging and hydrogen fueling infrastructure.

The $50 million-dollar multi-year EnergIIZE project will benefit communities most impacted by transportation-related pollution by meeting essential infrastructure needs of companies and public agencies committed to replacing old, polluting equipment with clean battery-electric and hydrogen options. 

The effort builds on state investments into demonstration and deployment projects that brought this technology to the market.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has mandated all operations of medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles be 100% zero-emission by 2045.

The project is funded by the CEC’s Clean Transportation Program, which invests more than $100 million annually to support innovation and accelerate the deployment of advanced transportation and fuel technologies.

CALSTART will receive an initial $17 million to design and launch the program with additional funds subject to annual approval of both the state budget and allocations from the CEC.

The project team comprises of CALSTART’s long-term voucher incentive program administrator, Tetra Tech Inc. and equity partner GRID Alternatives, a non-profit organization that manages clean energy programs in low-income communities.  

Posted on 14 April 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Infrastructure, Policy

