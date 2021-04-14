Mazda’s first EV MX-30 coming to US market in fall 2021; series-hybrid version with rotary engine to follow

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced the introduction of the all-new Mazda MX-30, the brand’s first battery-electric vehicle that was unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, to the US market beginning in fall 2021 with California dealerships. The vehicle will mark the first step in Mazda’s multi-solution electrification strategy.





Mazda is preparing for the fast-changing US market demands by taking a multi-solution approach to electrification. The battery-powered MX-30 will begin the introduction of additional electrified models, including a series plug-in hybrid with a rotary generator for MX-30, a plug-in hybrid for our new large platform, and a traditional hybrid for our new American-made crossover. While these powertrains will be optimized for their platforms, Mazda fans can expect great driving dynamics and beautiful design across all models. The rotary generator will mark the return of our unique rotary powertrain. This technology is being engineered for nearly silent operation and will replenish the battery rather than drive the wheels. As a result, the MX-30 will always drive like the engaging EV that it is, but with freedom to charge from the wall or on the go. —Jeff Guyton, President of Mazda North American Operations





Mazda’s electrification technology uses an electric motor and a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. This new powertrain along with enhancements to the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture help the electric crossover provide great driving dynamics. The front-wheel drive electric motor will deliver an output of 107 kW (144 horsepower) and a maximum torque of 271 N·m (200 lb-ft).

MX-30 owners will have multiple options to stay charged, whether at home or traveling around town through access to public Level 2 and DC fast charging solutions. The 35.5 kWh battery can be charged to 80% within approximately 36 minutes using DC fast charging . MNAO will partner with ChargePoint to offer charging solutions for MX-30 owners in the US. Additional details on this partnership will be shared closer to the vehicles arriving in dealerships.

In the MX-30, a new floating center console and the door grips use cork, one of the most highly renewable and eco-friendly resources that also pays homage to Mazda’s origin as a cork manufacturing company more than 100 years ago.

The floating center console features an electronic shifter, a familiar multi-function commander knob, and shortcut buttons that will allow occupants to safely operate the Mazda Connect infotainment system. In front of this layout is a new seven-inch touchscreen that will display the climate control panel.

The touchscreen is flanked on each side by tactile push buttons that also operate the climate control. The electric ownership experience is enhanced with Mazda Connected Services that will allow users to monitor and control the state of the MX-30 remotely through the MyMazda App. This includes locking the doors and adjusting the climate control to checking the battery status and charging process through the app.

Enhanced i-Activsense safety features help cover a wider range of safety scenarios while its high strength body helps protect the space-saving battery and the MX-30’s occupants. Details and availability of these safety features will be shared closer to the launch of this vehicle.