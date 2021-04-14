Neste, NuStar expand renewable fuel hub in Northern California

Neste and NuStar Energy L.P. announced that supply trucks are now able to load Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at the NuStar-operated Selby Terminal near San Francisco, California. The first gallons have been safely picked up and delivered to the nearby Monterey Regional Airport.





Due to the strategic location of the Selby Terminal, Neste and its partners Avfuel and Signature Flight Support are now able to supply sustainable aviation fuel to a growing number of airports across the western United States.

This is the latest collaboration between Neste and NuStar to bring sustainable aviation fuel into the US. In 2020, Neste established a continuous supply of sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from NuStar’s Selby Terminal using an existing pipeline—a first for the industry.

While NuStar has handled conventional jet fuel at its Selby Terminal for decades, the companies are now working together to establish the facility as a hub for low-emission renewable fuels and to make it easier for businesses and cities to access renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

NuStar handles and stores a significant proportion of the total low-carbon fuels volumes utilized in California, including nearly 27% of renewable diesel, 18% of ethanol, and 6% of biodiesel.

Neste has supplied approximately 220 million gallons of Neste MY Renewable Diesel into California through the NuStar Selby Terminal over the last decade. This is enough fuel to power nearly 12,000 Class 8 trucks for one year, delivering the same climate benefits as building nearly 430 wind turbines or planting more than 2.4 million trees.

Renewable diesel is delivering the biggest impact in big rigs, emergency and first response vehicles, tractors, construction equipment and other heavy-duty road vehicles. These are essential vehicles to California’s economy and Californian's quality of life, yet are hard to electrify. Filling up on renewable diesel can get millions of these existing diesel-powered vehicles moving with a significant, immediate cut in GHG emissions.

Data from the California Air Resources Board shows that renewable diesel and biofuels have been the largest contributor to the success of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard – eliminating more than 18 million tons of CO 2 emission since 2011.

To make it even easier for fleet operators to fill up on renewable diesel, Neste is expanding its renewable diesel fueling network across the US West Coast and has partnered with a number of local, trusted fuel distributors in California and Oregon. As more states, such as Washington, New Mexico, and New York, progress and adopt clean fuel standards, Neste will be ready to move quickly and supply renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel into these markets.