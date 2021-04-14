New powertrain line-up for Hyundai 2022 Tucson

Hyundai’s 2022 Tucson, with its all-new design, will begin arriving in the US market this spring (gasoline and hybrid models), with plug-in models available in summer 2021. The new 2022 Tucson internal combustion models will be produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) and Ulsan, Korea.

The new Tucson for the US only offers the long-wheelbase version of the global platform, which is longer, wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase than the previous generation. Moreover, passenger volume increases by six cubic feet, to 108.2 cubic feet, and cargo volume has increased by 7.7 cubic feet, to 38.7 cubic feet.





The new Tucson offers both a Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, features 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb-ft (241 N·m) of torque at 4,000 rpm, with an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 29 mpg with front-wheel drive and 26 mpg with all-wheel drive. This 2.5-liter engine couples to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

The eight-speed transmission for the standard 2.5-liter engine provides quick and crisp shifts. This automatic transmission adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds allowing for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient trip on the interstate.

A multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter improves responsiveness by expanding the direct connection band, while a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings minimize frictional losses. Tucson also offers shift-by-wire control of its gasoline transmissions (standard on hybrid models), increasing available console space for other commonly used switchgear.

Tucson offers Hyundai’s HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles.

The driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport, Smart and Snow modes help provide confident control in all weather conditions. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty, dynamic experience. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitive systems and is tuned to conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.





The Hybrid powertrain 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces an estimated 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft (264 N·m) of torque, with an estimated 226 total system combined horsepower. The hybrid powertrain also produces an estimated 258 lb-ft (350 N·m) of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain, with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery pack.

The Hybrid powertrain delivers this abundant power through an HEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission. Combined, this hybrid powertrain is 30% more fuel efficient than the standard gasoline engine, with 20% more torque for effortless daily driving. This efficiency also provides for more than 500 miles of range before refueling for greater driving convenience.

Plug-in Hybrid models feature a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid battery, with 13.8 kWh of power, yielding an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles and estimated fuel economy of more than 70 MPGe.

PHEV level-2 charging capability takes less than two hours to recharge the system, using a 7.2kW on-board charger. The Plug-in Hybrid powerplant delivers power through a PHEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smoothness and efficiency.

Shared Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Technologies. Both these new powertrains use advanced engine technology in the form of Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD). This new valve duration technology continually optimizes valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise in key measures of engine performance.

For the first time in a Hyundai SUV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also offer standard HTRAC AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode.

Hyundai’s latest HTRAC all-wheel drive systems for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid have been tuned at off-road proving grounds around the world to maximize forward traction capability over a wide variety of surfaces. Both hybrid powertrains also utilize a unique Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED), which helps manage the increased performance required of hybrid SUV applications.

e-Handling Driving Dynamics. Driving dynamics match the sporty exterior design, and the handling package is improved, so the new Tucson is more agile than the previous generation. The suspension has been refined in conjunction with e-handling systems to minimize traditional compromises between sporty handling and superb ride comfort.

Tucson hybrid models feature Hyundai’s e-handling technology, which precisely applies electric motor torque control according to dynamic inputs and road conditions to improve cornering performance for a new level of fun-to-drive dynamics.

As the Tucson hybrid turns-in to a corner, the electric motor system applies precise incremental braking force to the front wheels, increasing their tire contact patch on the road surface for enhanced traction and steering response while initiating turn-in. Then, as the vehicle moves to exit the corner, the electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches for enhanced traction and control accelerating out of the corner.