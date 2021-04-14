Yamaha Motor accepting orders for prototype 350kW-class hyper-EV electric motor

Yamaha Motor has developed an electric motor reaching the industry’s highest class in output density. This unit is aimed at use in hyper-EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment; Yamaha is accepting orders for commissioned prototype development from April this year.





Since 2020, Yamaha Motor has been accepting commissions for developing prototype electric motors (35–200 kW) for automobiles and other mobility applications. However, the company has also newly developed a unit featuring a maximum output in the 350kW class (operating voltage of 800V) intended for installation and use in hyper-EVs and other high-output applications.

The main feature of this newly developed oil-cooled electric motor is its compact construction that treats the mechanical and electrical components as a single entity, integrating the gear and inverter into one unit. It was also developed in anticipation of installation and use of multiple units on a single vehicle.





Unit installation image (350kW-class unit x 4)

Regarding commissioned prototype development, Yamaha will leverage its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and assembly fields that give the company the flexibility to adapt to the needs of motorcycles and its numerous other products, its prototyping equipment and facilities and more in order to develop prototype motors tailoring to the specific requirements of clients in a short period.

Yamaha Motor plans to exhibit the 350kW-class unit and its other electric motor prototypes at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Yokohama scheduled for 26 - 28 May 2021.