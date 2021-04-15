In Europe, industry and environmentalists call for binding targets for infrastructure for zero-emission trucks

Truck makers and environmentalists have joined forces to push for the deployment of 11,000 charging points for electric trucks across the EU by 2025, rising to 42,000 by 2030. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) and Transport & Environment (T&E) made this call to the European Commission in a joint letter.

Given that there are currently close to zero truck-specific charging stations in operation, these targets are ambitious, but necessary to achieve the goals of the European Green Deal, the associations say.

In addition, some 300 hydrogen re-fuelling stations suitable for heavy-duty vehicles should be rolled out no later than 2025, increasing to around 1,000 no later than 2030.

The common industry/NGO request comes ahead of the expected review of Europe’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Directive (AFID) this year.

In their letter, ACEA and T&E urge the Commission to make AFID fit for zero-emission trucks and buses, with binding targets for infrastructure in all EU member states to ensure seamless cross-border operations. This is urgent and crucial to encourage professional transport operators to make a swift transition to zero-emission vehicles, they said.

Electric and hydrogen-powered trucks require specific charging and re-fuelling infrastructure because of their high power and energy demand, as well as space, parking and access requirements. The European Commission must address these specific needs in the AFID review, ensuring charging and re-fueling is possible at truck depots, at logistics hubs (when loading and unloading), at public sites in urban areas and along highway corridors.

Our industry is fully committed to the Green Deal and therefore carbon-neutral road freight transport by 2050 at the latest. To that end, we are investing massively in CO 2 -neutral trucks. However, our customers will not invest in these vehicles unless they can charge and re-fuel them easily as they deliver goods from one country to another. The upcoming AFID review is a golden opportunity to make sure that infrastructure roll-out and the deployment of zero-emission vehicles go hand-in-hand. —Martin Daum, ACEA Commercial Vehicle Board Chair and CEO of Daimler Truck AG

he future is electric, even for trucks. The transition to zero-emission trucks is happening and it is time for the European Commission to wake up. We need to build 10,000 truck charging points in the next four years, in truck depots, logistics hub and along every main highway in Europe. —William Todts, executive director at Transport & Environment

The target for charging infrastructure for trucks includes both public and destination—or semi-public—charging (e.gg charging at logistic hubs, distribution centers, etc) but excludes overnight public charging.

Long-haul battery electric trucks, when traveling long distances, will not always come back to the depot overnight. The revised AFID should set targets for the deployment of lower power (100 kW) public overnight chargers at truck parking areas along the highways, with at least 40,000 overnight public chargers in 2030.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) is the Brussels-based trade association of the 15 major car, van, truck and bus manufacturers in the EU. The ACEA commercial vehicle members are DAF Trucks, Daimler Trucks, Ford Trucks, IVECO, MAN Truck & Bus, Scania and Volvo Group.