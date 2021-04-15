LADOT count shows a 22% increase in biking, 6% drop in walking in 2019 from 2017

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) has published findings and data from its inaugural study counting the number of people biking and walking on Los Angeles streets. The count, which took place at 63 intersections over several weekends in 2019, reveals trends in active transportation while observing the demographics of Angelenos traveling through the city.

LADOT was set to capture travel at 40 additional locations in spring 2020, but due to irregular travel patterns and safety concerns as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this count was postponed indefinitely.





Observations show a significant increase in the number of people walking and biking in locations where LADOT has made safety and complete street improvements. While the survey showed that women make up only 14% of people biking, there is a 120% increase in female riders on streets with dedicated bike paths.

What gets measured matters. Thanks to this report, LADOT gained valuable insights into how people move through Los Angeles neighborhoods so that our investments can deliver the most effective improvements for people walking and biking. —LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds

Information gathered during the count will be used to guide future pedestrian and bike infrastructure projects throughout the city. The data provided in the report is intended to:

Identify locations for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements;

Understand how travel trends and behaviors vary across geographic areas and street typologies; and

Track usage before and after transportation projects and programs are implemented.

LADOT’s Walk & Bike Count was one of the first large scale tests of SCAG’s recently launched Active Transportation Database, which provides ways for agencies to collect and store data for public use. Data from the report will also be available on city websites such as NavigateLA and at Los Angeles Open Data.

The data helps LADOT better understand traveler attributes as the department focuses on creating livable and sustainable streets that offer multiple modes of transit options to get around the city.

Some significant observations include:

The count recorded that while women make up only 16% of people biking, there was a 120% increase in female riders on streets with bike paths compared to streets with no bike facilities.

The count showed 73% increase in ridership on Figueroa Street in DTLA since the installation of the MyFigueroa streetscape project, compared to counts that took place in 2017.

A 22% increase in biking citywide from comparable data in 2017.

A 6% decrease in walking citywide from comparable data in 2017.

40% of people walking are female. This increases to 44% female walkers on weekends.

LADOT will perform biennial counts in the Fall of every odd year consistent with the former Bike + Ped Count organized by LACBC. The next LADOT Walk & Bike Count is thus scheduled for Fall 2021 and is expected to increase to 100 locations throughout the city.