Mercedes-Benz unveils EQS electric luxury sedan

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS, the first all-electric luxury sedan from Mercedes-EQ. (Earlier post.) The EQS is also the first model to be based on the modular architecture for luxury and executive-class electric vehicles.





First models on the market will be the EQS 450+ with 245 kW (electrical consumption NEDC combined: 19.1-16.0 kWh/100 km) and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW (electrical consumption NEDC combined: 20.0-16.9 kWh/100 km). The consumption figures according to WLTP: EQS 450+ electrical consumption combined 20.4-15.7 kWh/100 km; EQS 580 4MATIC electrical consumption combined 21.8-17.4 kWh/100 km.

A performance version with up to 560 kW is being planned. All EQS models have an electric powertrain (eATS) at the rear axle, while the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS at the front axle.

The aerodynamicists, in close cooperation with the designers, were able to achieve a new Cd best value of 0.20. This makes the EQS the most aerodynamic production car in the world. The operating range particularly benefits from this. It is also among the best in terms of quiet running. The very low wind noise level contributes significantly to this.

The EQS also currently sets a very good value for recuperation: Of the maximum deceleration in the DAuto recuperation program of 5 m/s², up to 3 m/s² is achieved by recuperation (2 m/s² by the wheel brakes). This allows decelerating to a standstill without using the brake pedal, while at the same time the range benefits from this recuperation strategy and the high recuperation power (up to 290 kW).

Deceleration is also applied to detected vehicles ahead until they come to a standstill, for example at traffic lights. Intelligent energy recovery is situation-optimized with the aid of ECO Assist and acts with foresight, taking into account traffic conditions or topography, among other things. The driver also can set three energy recovery levels and the coast function via paddle shifters on the steering wheel.

The EQS marks the launch of a new generation of batteries with significantly higher energy density. The larger of the two batteries has a usable energy content of 107.8 kWh—around 26% more than the EQC. The battery management software, developed in-house, allows updates over the air (OTA). In this way, the energy management system remains up-to-date throughout the life cycle.

The optimized active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1. This reduces the cobalt content to less than 10%. The continuous optimization of the recyclability is part of Mercedes-Benz’s holistic battery strategyThe aim is to be able to dispense entirely with materials such as cobalt through the use of innovative post-lithium-ion technologies.

The EQS can be charged with up to 200 kW at fast charging stations with direct current. Power for up to another 300 kilometers (WLTP) is recharged in just 15 minutes. At home or at public charging stations, the EQS can be conveniently charged with up to 22 kW with AC using the on-board charger. In Japan, bidirectional charging with the EQS will also be possible. In addition, there are various intelligent charging programs that can be activated automatically depending on the location, and functions such as particularly battery-saving charging.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence plans the fastest and most convenient route, including charging stops, based on numerous factors and reacts dynamically to traffic jams or a change in driving style, for example. A new feature of the EQS is a visualiZation in the infotainment system (MBUX Mercedes-Benz User Experience) showing whether the available battery capacity is sufficient to return to the starting point without charging. Charging stations along the route that have been added manually are given preference in the route calculation. Proposed charging stations can be excluded. The estimated charging costs per charging stop are calculated.

Although the EQS is a close relative of the new S-Class, it is built on an all-electric architecture. This completely new concept made a rigorous Purpose Design possible: with its one-bow lines and cab-forward design with fastback, the EQS is clearly distinguishable from vehicles with combustion engines even at first glance.

The EQS is the first Mercedes to offer the option of activating completely new vehicle functions via over-the-air updates (OTA) in many functional areas. Available from launch: two special driving programs for young drivers and service staff, some little games and the demo program “The Best or Nothing”. This means that, following the purchase and the initial new-car configuration, some of the features of the EQS can be adapted according to personal preferences. It will also be possible to unlock the rear axle steering with the larger steering angle of ten degrees. In addition to the classic purchase of individual functions, subscriptions, temporary activations and free test phases are also planned.

As an exceptionally intelligent vehicle, the EQS has up to 350 sensors, depending on the equipment. These record distances, speeds and accelerations, lighting conditions, precipitation and temperatures, seat occupancy as well as the driver's blink of an eye or the passengers’ speech. The new EQS can expand its capabilities based on new experiences, because it is highly capable of learning thanks to artificial intelligence (AI).

The standard rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees contributes to the handy and dynamic impression of the EQS. Alternatively, rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to ten degrees can be ordered or subsequently activated by an upgrade over the air (OTA). This enables a turning circle of 10.9 meters for the EQS, which is over five meters long. This corresponds to the turning circle of many models in the compact class. The respective rear-axle angles and trajectories are shown in the driving mode menu in the central display.

The parking systems can help the driver with maneuvering in many areas. The driver can park and unpark the car via smartphone using Remote Parking Assist. With the pre-installation for the INTELLIGENT PARK PILOT, the EQS is prepared for Automated Valet Parking (AVP, SAE level 4). If equipped with the required optional extra and the corresponding Connect service (depending on the country), the vehicle has the technology on board to park and unpark fully automatically and without the driver in car parks equipped with AVP infrastructure, provided that national laws allow such operation.

The DIGITAL LIGHT headlamp technology (standard from Advanced Plus equipment level) enables guide markings or warning symbols to be projected onto the road. New are the two assistance functions that display the start of the cooperative lane change and provide a warning/direction instruction if Lane Keeping Assist or Blind Spot Assist detect a hazard. DIGITAL LIGHT has a light module with three extremely powerful LEDs in each headlamp, whose light is refracted and directed by 1.3 million micro-mirrors. The resolution is therefore more than 2.6 million pixels per vehicle.

With the optional DRIVE PILOT, the EQS will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode at up to 60 km/h where traffic density is high or in tailbacks on suitable motorway sections, initially in Germany.





The MBUX Hyperscreen unit sweeps almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a cover glass and appear to merge into one. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives him or her their own display and control area. The entertainment functions are only available there while the car is being driven in accordance with the country-specific legal regulations. Mercedes-EQ relies on an intelligent, camera-based locking logic: if the camera detects that the driver is looking at the front passenger display, it is automatically dimmed.

The latest generation of driver assistance systems includes numerous driver support functions. New, for example, is the additional microsleep warning from ATTENTION ASSIST. It analyzes the driver’s eyelid movements through a camera on the driver’s display (only in conjunction with MBUX Hyperscreen). The assistance display within the driver’s display shows the operation of the driving assistance systems in a comprehensible full-screen view.