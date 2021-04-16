IKEA Canada partners with Second Closet & Lion Electric for last-mile delivery; 15 Lion6 electric trucks

IKEA Canada has partnered with technology-enabled logistics and last-mile delivery provider, Second Closet, which will begin integrating zero-emission trucks into its fleet for IKEA home deliveries in several markets across Canada. Second Closet has submitted a purchase order to Lion Electric (Lion), a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, for 15 Lion6 heavy-duty zero-emission trucks.

Lion6 electric trucks feature a direct-drive TM4 SUMO MD motor and inverter; battery capacity is up to 252 kWh, for a range of up to 180 miles.

The IKEA and Second Closet co-branded five tonne EV trucks that will service last mile deliveries for IKEA locations in Boucherville, QC, Etobicoke, ON, Richmond, BC are scheduled to hit the streets in fall 2021. This will enable IKEA to achieve 20% of its zero-emission delivery goals.

The retailer is committed to reaching its 2030 goal to become a circular and climate positive business by reducing more greenhouse gas emissions than the IKEA value chain emits while growing the IKEA business at the same time.

The impacts of the global pandemic are moving consumer purchases online and thereby increasing the demand for home deliveries. It also increases the challenge this poses in terms of pollution, congestion, and noise levels in our cities. In 2020, IKEA Canada completed more than 500,000 home deliveries, a 30% increase from 2019.