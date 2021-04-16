Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lightning eMotors and REV Group subsidiary to produce electric ambulances

16 April 2021

Commercial vehicle manufacturers Lightning eMotors and REV Group, Inc. are co-developing all-electric ambulances with Leader Emergency Vehicles, a REV Group subsidiary. Available to government agencies, municipalities, commercial operators, hospitals, and non-profit organizations, delivery to customers will be at the end of this calendar year.

Rendering of Lightning Electric ambulance

The new Leader ambulances will be based on the fourth-generation Lightning Electric Transit Van from Lightning eMotors. Leader’s High Roof Transit van offers up to 105 kWh of battery capacity which can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. This model is equipped with dual rear wheels providing a 10,360 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR).

The ambulance chassis will be electrified at Lightning eMotors’ Loveland, Colorado facility and then built at Leader’s facility in South El Monte, California.

16 April 2021

