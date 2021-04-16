Nikola, IVECO, OGE to collaborate on hydrogen pipeline network in Europe; support for FCEV fueling locations

Nikola Corporation, IVECO and OGE have entered into a letter of intent for a collaboration to establish a business structure for transporting hydrogen via pipeline network from production sources to hydrogen fueling stations in support of fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The collaboration is expected to enable cost-effective distribution of hydrogen from production to storage and fueling locations in Germany to serve industry needs.

Nikola will lead the installation of hydrogen fueling locations for all OEM FCEVs at key locations supported by OGE’s hydrogen delivery systems.

The collaboration is being launched with the intent to further define and formalize the roles and responsibilities of the parties and the required collaboration governance to enable execution of objectives to be stated in definitive agreements.

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. and a pioneer in the commercialization and manufacture of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, and OGE, an owner and operator of a 12,000 km natural gas pipeline infrastructure network in Germany, will join Nikola, a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, FCEVs and energy infrastructure solutions, in advancing hydrogen infrastructure to enable progress and growth of FCEVs in alignment with European policy and industry needs.

The primary focus of this collaboration is to further develop hydrogen fueling solutions in Germany in support of the European commercial transportation system and to work with industry partners to install safe, reliable and cost-effective storage and fueling locations for FCEVs.