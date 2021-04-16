Tidewater chooses Topsoe’s HydroFlex and H2bridge technologies for renewable diesel production

Topsoe has signed a contract with Tidewater for the delivery of Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology (earlier post) in Canada. The technology will be utilized in a new 3,000 barrels per day renewable diesel facility that will be constructed at the site of Tidewater’s existing Prince George refinery in British Columbia, Canada.

Construction work is expected to begin shortly, contingent upon receipt of Tidewater’s final investment decision. The facility is expected to be commissioned as early as 2023. When operational, the facility is expected to be Canada’s first commercial-scale stand-alone renewable diesel plant.

The renewable diesel facility will be focused on 100% renewable feedstock and will include a pretreatment facility to provide Tidewater significant flexibility on running various renewable feedstocks.

HydroFlex technology produces renewable jet and diesel. This commercially proven technology provides refiners with lower CAPEX, lower OPEX, lower carbon intensity (CI) score, and better diesel yield. HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.

Topsoe’s H2bridge delivers a circular solution to refineries and biorefineries by replacing fossil feedstocks with renewable LPG or naphtha to produce renewable hydrogen, thereby generating significant greenhouse gas emissions savings and lower the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels produced in the HydroFlex unit.

Tidewater is a Western Canadian midstream company. Its business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil and refined product space.