Washington state legislature passes law establishing setting MY2030 target for 100% electric new LDV sales

The Washington State legislature has passed legislation that sets a target for all MY2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold in Washington State to be electric vehicles. The new law establishes the most aggressive such state goal in the US—five years ahead of California’s 2035 target.

Clean Cars 2030 passed as an amendment to E2SHB 1287, a bill mandating electric utility preparation for an all-EV future, with a vote of 25-23 in the Senate and 54-43 in the House. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk for signature. First introduced in the legislature by Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Seattle) as HB 1204, the bill is now the first LDV combustion-engine phaseout target to be passed through the legislative process.

The 2030 goal will take effect once a road usage charge, or equivalent fee or tax based on vehicle miles traveled, is in effect in the state with at least 75% of the registered passenger and light duty vehicles in the state participating.

The target will be in effect for all publicly owned and privately owned passenger and light duty vehicles of MY2030 or later that are sold, purchased, or registered in Washington state.

The legislation defines “electric vehicles” as vehicles that use energy stored in rechargeable battery packs or in hydrogen and which rely solely on electric motors for propulsion.

Passenger and light-duty vehicles are on-road motor vehicles with a scale weight of up to 10,000 pounds and three or more wheels. Emergency services vehicles are not passenger and light-duty vehicles.