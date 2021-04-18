Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Li-Cycle to build new Li-ion battery recycling facility in Arizona; third commercial spoke
RWE and H2U partner to develop global hydrogen trading between Australia and Germany

Origin Energy signs MOU with Port of Townsville on hydrogen export project with Kawasaki

18 April 2021

Origin Energy’s export-scale liquid hydrogen project has reached an important milestone, with the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Port of Townsville to collaborate on the potential expansion of the port, as well as the development of a liquefaction facility, new berth and associated infrastructure.

Origin is collaborating with Japan’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (KHI) on a 300MW early export project that would produce 36,500 tonnes per year of green liquid hydrogen using renewable energy and sustainable water.

The three parties will now focus on work required to accommodate KHI’s semi-commercial scale liquid hydrogen carriers, currently under development, future project expansion opportunities, and potential for sharing of common infrastructure with other Port of Townsville users.

First export from the project is targeted from the mid-2020s.

Townsville is ideally placed to develop a liquid hydrogen facility due to its deep-water port, industrial-zoned land, availability of skilled workers and nearby renewable energy and sustainable water resources.

There will be significant export demand for green hydrogen coming from Asia in the 2030s and even sooner from Japan in the mid-2020s and our proximity to these markets and abundance of clean renewable resources puts Australia in pole position to be a global leader in hydrogen.

—Felicity Underhill, Origin General Manager Future Fuels

Posted on 18 April 2021 in Australia, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background, Power-to-Gas | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)