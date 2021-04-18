RWE and H2U partner to develop global hydrogen trading between Australia and Germany

RWE Supply & Trading and Australian hydrogen project developer The Hydrogen Utility Pty Ltd (H2U) have joined forces to develop hydrogen trading between Australia and Germany. Together, they aim to bring green hydrogen produced in Australia to Europe.

This is in line with the objective of HySupply, a 24-month German-Australian feasibility study which started December 2020 by the German Academy of Science and Engineering and the Federation of German Industries. RWE Supply & Trading and H2U are contributing to this with their expertise. Furthermore, the planned LNG Terminal in Brunsbüttel, where RWE intends to book capacity, can be a location for the future import of hydrogen into Germany.

H2U develops several hydrogen projects in Australia and New Zealand such as the Eyre Peninsula Gateway Project. At the planned location in South Australia, they want to build a 75-megawatt electrolysis plant, which can supply hydrogen for about 40,000 tonnes of ammonia annually. In a second phase of expansion throughout the 2020s, H2U wants to extend the capacity to 1.5 gigawatts of electrolysis.

RWE is also constructing renewable energy plants in Australia. In Limondale, the company is currently building one of the largest solar farms in the country. Furthermore, RWE is driving forward some 30 hydrogen projects, mostly located in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK.