Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Three-wheeled EV company ElectraMeccanica brings former Karma COO Pavlov on board
Mercedes introducing EQB compact electric SUV in Shanghai

ABB makes strategic investment in AFC Energy; partnering on alkaline fuel cells for data centers

19 April 2021

ABB announced a strategic investment and development agreement with AFC Energy to further the advancement of fuel cell technology integration into its high-growth eMobility and data center segments.

ABB and AFC Energy will partner on the testing and integration of fuel cells as part of the wider power portfolio for eMobility solutions and now also for data centers.

In 2020, ABB announced the launch of a strategic partnership with AFC Energy to create the next generation of high power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid constrained locations. Building on that collaboration, ABB and AFC Energy signed a new Development Agreement to test, design and integrate AFC Energy’s alkaline fuel cell technology into ABB’s data center system portfolio.

The goal of the partnership is to work towards a zero-emission, sustainable turn-key power solution for the growing number of current and prospective data centers currently servicing the world’s data storage and processing requirements. End-user spending on global data center infrastructure is projected to increase 6 percent in 2021 from the previous year.

In addition to the eMobility collaboration, the two companies will partner in the assessment of data center power design principles and system operability, reviewing interfaces between fuel cell, energy storage, electrical equipment, switchgear and control infrastructure. Testing using real-time data center simulation techniques will also be adopted.

AFC Energy is a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technology, which can provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The company’s standard solution provides power for charging infrastructure where traditionally a diesel generator would be used.

Posted on 19 April 2021 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)