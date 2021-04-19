ABB makes strategic investment in AFC Energy; partnering on alkaline fuel cells for data centers

ABB announced a strategic investment and development agreement with AFC Energy to further the advancement of fuel cell technology integration into its high-growth eMobility and data center segments.

ABB and AFC Energy will partner on the testing and integration of fuel cells as part of the wider power portfolio for eMobility solutions and now also for data centers.

In 2020, ABB announced the launch of a strategic partnership with AFC Energy to create the next generation of high power sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for grid constrained locations. Building on that collaboration, ABB and AFC Energy signed a new Development Agreement to test, design and integrate AFC Energy’s alkaline fuel cell technology into ABB’s data center system portfolio.

The goal of the partnership is to work towards a zero-emission, sustainable turn-key power solution for the growing number of current and prospective data centers currently servicing the world’s data storage and processing requirements. End-user spending on global data center infrastructure is projected to increase 6 percent in 2021 from the previous year.

In addition to the eMobility collaboration, the two companies will partner in the assessment of data center power design principles and system operability, reviewing interfaces between fuel cell, energy storage, electrical equipment, switchgear and control infrastructure. Testing using real-time data center simulation techniques will also be adopted.

AFC Energy is a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technology, which can provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The company’s standard solution provides power for charging infrastructure where traditionally a diesel generator would be used.