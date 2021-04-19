Audi shows new A6 e-tron concept electric vehicle in Shanghai

For the first time the presentation of AUDI AG at Auto Shanghai 2021 is taking place with two partners at a shared trade-fair stand. Audi and its Chinese partner companies FAW and SAIC are showing four world premieres: the brand-new Audi A6 e-tron concept vehicle and the all-round updated Audi Q5L, in addition to the Audi A7L and an SUV study, still kept beneath a cover, named Audi concept Shanghai. The first two products are made by a new partner, SAIC Audi.





A6 e-tron concept.

At the end of 2020 Audi announced the founding of the Audi FAW NEV Co. In cooperation with its long-standing joint-venture partner FAW, Audi is currently building a completely new automotive plant specially for the future generation of electric-powered models on the basis of the new PPE technology platform. The first series-manufactured automobiles for the Chinese market are scheduled to come off the production line from 2024 onwards in Changchun.

Audi is further expanding its presence in China through a second partnership. Cooperation with the SAIC Motor Corporation begins this year with production in the Shanghai Volkswagen plant in Anting/Shanghai.

The Audi A6 e-tron concept shows for the first time what a vehicle based on the PPE platform, reserved exclusively for e-automobiles, could look like: a 4.96-meter-long sportback with a 100 kWh battery that will ensure a range of more than 700 kilometers (435 miles) (according to the WLTP standard).

The future series version will be produced in Europe and China, and is intended for sales worldwide. The 800-volt technology on board enables extremely fast charging: it takes no more than 10 minutes to recharge enough energy for 300 km.

The series-production version of the SUV study named Audi concept Shanghai will be an all-electric, 4.87-meter-long vehicle to be unveiled in the second half of 2021.