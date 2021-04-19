Mercedes introducing EQB compact electric SUV in Shanghai

The new Mercedes-Benz EQB is making its debut at Auto Shanghai 2021 this week. Following the EQA 250 (combined electrical consumption: 15.7 kWh/100 km) it is the second fully electric compact car from Mercedes-EQ. The market launch in China is scheduled for this year. After Europe, the international version of the EQB, produced in Kecskemét, Hungary, will be launched at the end of the year, followed by the US market launch in 2022.





The EQB range will include several models with front-wheel and all-wheel drive, various power ratings—some of which will exceed 200 kW—plus batteries with usable capacities starting from 66.5 kWh. A particularly long-range version is also planned.

As a seven-seater (optional, but standard in China), the new EQB offers space for many family constellations and a wide variety of transport needs. This gives it an exceptional position among electric cars. The two seats in the third row can be used by people up to 1.65 metres tall, and child seats can also be fitted there.

The EQB specific to China is produced in China at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Group.

In China, the new EQB is being launched as a fully equipped top-of-the-range model with AMG Line and an output of 215 kW. In Europe, right from the start customers will have the choice between several models with front-wheel and all-wheel drive and various power levels, some rated at over 200 kW. The usable capacity of the batteries in Europe is 66.5 kWh. These batteries are manufactured at the Daimler plants in Kamenz (Germany) and Jawor (Poland). A particularly long-range version is also planned.

The electrical consumption of the EQB 350 4MATIC in Europe, NEDC: combined electrical consumption: 16.2 kWh/100 km, range 478 km (297 miles); WLTP: combined electrical consumption: 19.2-18.1 kWh/100 km, range 419 km (260 miles).

The new EQB (length/width/height: 4684/1834/1667 millimeters) is closely related to two models in particular: to the EQA, whose advanced drive technology it shares, and to the GLB compact SUV. This is from where the long wheelbase (2829 millimetres), the spacious and variable interior and the third row of seats with two additional individual seats come.

The EQB achieves a very good drag value with a Cd value from 0.28. The frontal area A totals 2.53 m2. Among the most important aerodynamic measures are the completely closed cooling air control system in the upper section, the aerodynamically efficient front and rear aprons, a very smooth, almost completely enclosed underbody, specially optimized Aero wheels and specifically adapted front and rear wheel spoilers.

ECO Assist offers a recuperation process optimized to the particular situation. It incorporates navigation data, traffic sign recognition and information from the vehicle sensors into its efficiency strategy. Anticipatory driving saves power, thereby extending the range.

The standard Navigation with Electric Intelligence calculates the fastest route to the destination, including any necessary charging stops. On the basis of continual range simulations, the system makes allowance for any necessary charging stops as well as for numerous other factors, such as the topography and the weather. It is also able to react dynamically to changes, for instance in the traffic situation or personal driving style. In addition, the Navigation with Electric Intelligence ensures that the high-voltage battery is brought to an optimal charging temperature before a planned charging stop, if needed.

Charging. At home or at public charging stations, the EQB can be conveniently charged at up to 11 kW with alternating current (AC) using the onboard charger. The charging time required for a full charge depends on the available infrastructure and the country-specific vehicle equipment. Charging at a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is considerably faster than at a household socket.

Depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery, the EQB charges at a fast charging station with a maximum power of up to 100 kW. The charging time is then just over 30 minutes from 10-80 percent SoC. For AC and DC charging, the EQB is equipped as standard in Europe and the USA with a CCS (Combined Charging Systems) connector in the right-hand side panel. In China, a country-specific charging solution with sockets on the right and left in the side wall is used, and charging times may also vary compared with the European version.

Via Mercedes me Charge, EQB drivers will be able to use what is currently the largest charging network in the world: this currently comprises more than 500,000 AC and DC charging stations across 31 countries. Mercedes me Charge allows Mercedes-EQ customers convenient use of the charging stations of various providers, while they also benefit from an integrated payment function with simple billing processes.

By means of high-quality certificates of origin, Mercedes-Benz guarantees that energy from renewable energy sources is fed into the grid for charging current sourced via Mercedes me Charge. With Mercedes me Charge, customers can charge at more than 200,000 public charging stations across Europe, where Mercedes-Benz ensures subsequent compensation through green electricity.

Cooperative support for the driver and high level of crash safety. The EQB features intelligent driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver. Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist are fitted as standard. In many critical situations, the latter has the ability to prevent a collision or reduce its severity with autonomous braking. The system is also able to brake for stationary vehicles and crossing pedestrians at typical city speeds. The enhanced functions of the Driving Assistance Package include, for example, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function alerting the driver to approaching cyclists or vehicles, and a warning when pedestrians are detected near zebra crossings.

Building on the robust bodyshell structure of the GLB, the body of the EQB was adapted to the special requirements of an electric car. The battery sits within a frame made out of extruded sections. This takes on a structural function which until now was maintained by the cross members in the underfloor. A battery guard in the front area of the battery is able to prevent the energy storage unit from being pierced by foreign objects.

The EQB in the global production network. Production of the EQB will commence in 2021 at two sites forming part of the production network of Mercedes-Benz Cars: at the Hungarian Mercedes-Benz plant in Kecskemét for the global market and at the German-Chinese joint venture BBAC in Beijing for the local market. Preparations, including staff qualification processes and reconstruction work, have already commenced at the plants. The EQB compact SUV will be the first purely electrically powered production vehicle from Hungary and will supplement the plug-in hybrid portfolio which comprises the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake. The A-Class will also be produced with plug-in hybrid drive at Kecskemét in future as well as at the German Mercedes-Benz plant in Rastatt, where the EQA is built.

The battery systems for the compact Mercedes-EQ models produced in Europe are supplied by the Mercedes-Benz subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz as well as by the battery factory in Jawor, Poland. Both factories were designed to operate as CO₂-neutral facilities from the outset.