Genesis premieres first EV model: Electrified G80

Genesis officially introduced its first EV model, the Electrified G80, to the global market at the 2021 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2021). The Electrified G80 builds on the heritage of the G80, which sits at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup.





Based on the NEDC standard, the estimated maximum range per charge is more than 500 km (311 miles) (Based on the Korean EV certification system, the company estimated number is 427 km (265 miles). Range may vary based on region.). 350kW rapid charging enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

The Electrified G80 comes standard with all-wheel drive (AWD). This allows customers to enjoy dynamic driving, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph just in 4.9 seconds (based on results from Genesis R&D Center testing in sport mode).

The Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) can also connect or disconnect motor and drive shaft based on different driving conditions, enabling the vehicle to switch between RWD and AWD to reduce unnecessary power loss and increase efficiency. The Electrified G80’s efficiency is 4.3 km/kWh (23.25 kWh/100 km) when equipped with 19-inch wheels.

The G80 offers a 400/800V multi rapid charging system, allowing customers to use various charging infrastructures. Its driving motor and inverter are able to boost the level of voltage from 400V up to 800V, which is more optimized level for the system, providing a more stable charge. With this, customers can use a 800V rapid charging system with no need for an additional converter, and also a 400V charger.

The Electrified G80 also provides a V2L (Vehicle to Load) feature that enables customers to use electric power of 3.6 kW, which is higher than the level of average household, making it possible to use electric appliances outside the vehicle.

Ensuring that the Electrified G80’s driving experience would be as quiet and comfortable as possible, Genesis equipped the vehicle with Active Noise Control-Road, a noise-reduction feature available in the GV80 SUV. It reduces the level of noise significantly by measuring and analyzing road noises and creating soundwaves of the opposite frequency simultaneously. Electronic Control Suspension with Road Preview, the adaptive suspension system that can be controlled by information supplied through the front-facing camera, also helps to create an optimal, smooth driving experience.

The Electrified G80 features the latest technologies, especially in the area of sustainability. Genesis sourced various natural or recycled materials for its interior such as leather with natural dyes for the seats, console, and rear seat armrest, eco-friendly natural wood trim with recycled wood, and environment-friendly, recycled PET fabrics.

Electrification is one of the key strategies for Genesis as it aims to design and provide new experiences for customers with electric models. Genesis initiates its EV portfolio with the Electrified G80 and will continue to drive innovation in this area with additional EV models to come.

More information on the arrival of the Electrified G80 in the United States and Canada will be shared later this year, including further details about North American specifications.