Volkswagen expands ID. EV family with GTX performance line

Volkswagen is expanding the ID. family of electric vehicles with a GTX performance line. Volkswagen will show the new ID.4 GTX on 28 April. Power consumption of the ID.4 GTX is 19.8-18.1 kWh/km (NEDC). By comparison, the combined power consumption of the ID.4 Pro is 16.9–16.2 kWh/km (NEDC).





In Europe, the respective performance models of the ID. Family will wear the logo GTX in the future. Similar to GTI and GTE, it stands for its own product brand—it charges the world of electric mobility from Volkswagen with new, intelligent sportiness.

The letters GT have long stood for driving pleasure. Now the X is building the bridge to the mobility of the future. Sustainability and sportiness are not mutually exclusive, but complement each other intelligently. —Klaus Zellmer, Board Member for Marketing and Sales at the Volkswagen brand

The GTX models feature an additional electric motor on the front axle bringing the all-wheel drive into the ID. family designed for maximum efficiency. The additional motor switches on intelligently within a few milliseconds when very high performance or strong traction are required. In the new “Traction” driving mode, it is even permanently activated.

In addition, sporty design details and their own light signature underline the top performance of the GTX models.

Volkswagen wants to become the most desired brand for sustainable mobility. The goal is to increase its share of pure electric cars in Europe to 70% of sales by 2030. Volkswagen wants to become climate-neutral by 2050; around €16 billion will be invested in e-mobility, hybridization and digitization by 2025.