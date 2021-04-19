Volkswagen unveils ID.6 EV in China; third ID. model on market

Volkswagen unveiled the third model in the ID. family, the ID.6, at the Auto Shanghai. The vehicle is the first model of the ID. family developed specifically for a single market.

Two versions of the fully electric family SUV are available: The ID.6 CROZZ is being manufactured in the north of China and the ID.6 X in the southern part of the country. The multi-variable all-round model has room for up to seven people. The ID.6 is a continuation of Volkswagen’s regionalization strategy.





With the new ID.6, we are laying the foundations for at least 50 percent of our cars sold in China being electric by 2030. We are maintaining momentum and gradually increasing our range of MEB cars: By 2023, Volkswagen will have a total of eight ID. models in China, making MEB nationwide there. The economies of scale that we have achieved allow us to offer the latest technology at an affordable price—and thus further expand our electric offensive. —Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of the Volkswagen brand

Like the compact ID.3 and the ID.4, the third member of the fully electric family is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB). The ID.6 makes full use of the strengths of MEB: It enables consistently high quality worldwide, with equally high standards, and also leaves room to develop individual models specifically for certain markets or regions of the world. The ID.6 is tailored specifically to the needs and wishes of Chinese customers in terms of space, functionality, design and, in particular, user experience.





The ID.6 includes many innovations: The most spacious model of the ID. family to date has gone in the direction of lots of interior space and creates design highlights in lighting and material. Available in four configurations, with a range of up to 588 km (365 miles) (China NEDC) and 225 kW of power, as well as the standard MEB IQ.Drive systems, up to seven people can travel.

The two batteries available have a storage capacity of 58 kWh and 77 kWh of net battery capacity, and allow a range of between 436 and 588 km (China NEDC). The battery is located under the passenger cabin, guaranteeing a low center of gravity. The e-machines of the 4MOTION version produce an output of 225 kW (305 PS)—enough to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and for a top speed of 160 km/h.

The 4.88-meter ID.6 uses the architecture of Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), partitioning the areas for people and technology innovatively and to the benefit of passengers. With the aid of an additional 30 centimeters in length compared with the ID.4, the ID.6 accommodates a third row of seats. The features of the ID.6 include 19"-21" rims, a second row of seats that can be adjusted longitudinally and a large panoramic glass roof. A panoramic sunroof that opens is available as an optional extra.

The ID.6 will be produced in the two plants Anting and Foshang in China, and will only be available on the Chinese market in these two variants.