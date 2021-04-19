Three-wheeled EV company ElectraMeccanica brings former Karma COO Pavlov on board

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp., the designer and manufacturer of the three-wheeled SOLO electric vehicle (earlier post), has appointed Kevin Pavlov as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1 May 2021. Pavlov will be responsible for overseeing operational growth as ElectraMeccanica ramps up commercial production with a focus on enhancing profitability and efficiency.

Pavlov brings more than two decades of automotive experience to ElectraMeccanica. Prior to joining ElectraMeccanica, Pavlov most recently served as the COO of Karma Automotive. Pavlov has held various other senior leadership roles in his career, most notably at Magna International where he was, at different points in time, the COO of its E-Car Joint Venture, Global President and General Manager of Magna Electronics, and Executive Vice President of Magna’s Services, Ventures, and Innovation Group.

Pavlov assumes the role which had been previously held by ElectraMeccanica’s Co-Founder and Board Member, Henry Reisner, who will now become Executive Vice-President of ElectraMeccanica and President of its wholly-owned subsidiary, InterMeccanica. Reisner will continue to work actively with Pavlov to ensure a smooth transition in the coming months.

In their new roles, both Pavlov and Reisner will report directly to Paul Rivera, who, as part of these changes, assumes the additional title of President along with remaining Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles’ flagship vehicle is the purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. SOLO is currently powered by a 17.3 kWh NCA battery that is liquid-cooled and provides up to 100 miles of range. Pricing starts at $18,500.