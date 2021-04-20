Blue World Technologies partners with Alfa Laval on methanol fuel-cell system for shipping

An innovative fuel cell system based on high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HTPEM) technology from Blue World Technologies (earlier post) is being constructed for testing at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center in Aalborg, Denmark. The test installation will explore the technology’s potential as a source of marine auxiliary power.

Blue World Technologies’ complete system includes a methanol reformer for fuel conversion, DC/DC for power conversion and fuel cell stack for power production. The fuel cell control unit governs the fuel cell system as well as communicates with the vehicle. The methanol fuel cell system is based on High-Temperature PEM technology and methanol-to-hydrogen reforming.





The modular and scalable methanol fuel cell system provides an alternative to combustion-based auxiliary power for the shipping industry.

Funded by Danish EUDP (Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program), the project is a joint effort between fuel cell maker Blue World Technologies, Alfa Laval and vessel owners DFDS, Maersk Drilling and Hafnia.

The aim of the project is to establish a highly efficient and cost-effective HTPEM fuel cell solution, giving marine vessels a realistic alternative to combustion-based auxiliary power within the near future. The fuel cell test setup will have a power of 200 kW, but the fully developed and modular design should be possible to scale up incrementally to a level of 5 MW.

Building on the scalability of automotive applications, we are convinced that methanol fuel cell systems can drastically reduce maritime climate and environmental impact. By further developing our technology in partnership with marine colleagues, and by ramping up our production capacity at the same time, we can deliver a fuel cell solution that is green, operationally sound and also commercially viable. —

During a year of planned testing at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center, the fuel cell system’s durability and lifetime will be in focus. HTPEM fuel cells have a higher tolerance for thermal cycling than other fuel cell types, which makes them well suited to the variable power production needed from a genset. Nonetheless, the technology will need a lifespan comparable to that of combustion technologies in order to be feasible on board, which will mean addressing various sources of performance degradation.

The fuel cell system, which will provide clean operation with no particulate emissions, will use carbon-neutral renewable methanol as fuel. Methanol is a promising fossil-free fuels available for future shipping and is already being used in testing at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center. The fuel cell system concept, however, could be possible to adapt for fuels such as LNG and ammonia.

Alfa Laval, a marine supplier with more than a century of expertise, will manage and coordinate the project in addition to supplying the innovation resources of the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center.

Alfa Laval is proud to work with such experienced partners to realize a high-efficiency HTPEM fuel cell system for marine use. Alongside our efforts with solid oxide fuel cells in SOFC4Maritime and the work with methanol combustion already underway at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Center, this project is a key step in moving the industry into a carbon-neutral fuel landscape. —Lars Skytte Jørgensen, Head of Technology Development, Energy Solutions, Alfa Laval Marine Division

Three vessel owners will contribute insights regarding the operational and commercial implementation of the HTPEM fuel cell system.