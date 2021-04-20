Hyzon Motors has begun production of 15 hydrogen fleet vehicles to be delivered to Groningen in 2021

Hyzon Motors Inc. has begun production of 15 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles for delivery to the Municipality of Groningen in The Netherlands at Hyzon’s European manufacturing facility.

The Groningen Municipality orders are being fulfilled through Hyzon Motors Europe B.V., a joint venture between Hyzon Motors Inc. and Holthausen Clean Technology (HCT). The JV is responsible for the development, production and delivery of the vehicles. The orders are being handled through the dealer ESA, Groningen.

The 15 hydrogen vehicle order consists of 10 zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty municipality trucks, including water, refuse, hooklift crane and delivery trucks, and five zero-emission vans. Delivery of the first vehicles is expected in the third quarter of 2021. The remaining vehicles are expected to be shipped by the end of 2021.

The Municipality of Groningen has more than 300 vehicles in its fleet, including 10 fuel cell vehicles previously acquired from HCT. HCT has worked closely with the Municipality of Groningen prior to its JV with Hyzon and this vehicle order supports Hyzon’s rationale for partnering with a key player in Europe. Groningen is aiming for zero carbon emissions by 2025 for the inner city, and to be carbon-free throughout the municipality by 2035.