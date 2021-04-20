ROUSH CleanTech and First Priority Group collaborate to create electric emergency response vehicles

ROUSH CleanTech and First Priority Group (FPG) are partnering to create a line of purpose-built electric emergency and specialty vehicles. The companies are finalizing details for pilot deployment in 2022 with commercial production scheduled to begin in 2023.

There are approximately three million law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service first responders operating more than 600,000 emergency vehicles in the United States. First Priority Group has been serving emergency and specialty vehicle fleets with custom vehicle solutions for over 20 years. The company also has been involved in delivery and service of electric vehicles since 2015.

First Priority Group has deployed thousands of emergency and specialized vehicles across the country. The company recently launched a new division, FPG Electrified, focused on electrification of light- and medium-duty emergency and specialty vehicles and products. This division allows FPG to combine its experience in emergency vehicle upfitting with its vehicle electrification expertise.

ROUSH CleanTech launched an all-electric Ford F-650 truck chassis last year. Backed by decades of e-mobility engineering expertise from parent company Roush, it has deployed more than 37,000 advanced clean technology vehicles since 2010.

Many studies show the cost per mile for electric fleet vehicles is about two-thirds less than with conventional fuels. With ROUSH CleanTech’s battery electric vehicles, the only service required is coolant and the batteries can charge unattended.