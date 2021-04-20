Saint-Gobain Ceramics and Addionics to collaborate on high-power, high-capacity solid-state batteries for long-range, fast-charging EVs

Saint-Gobain, the global technical material expert, will partner with the Israeli battery technology start-up Addionics to develop next generation solid-state lithium-ion batteries with novel electrode components under the Israel - US BIRD Energy program. The partnership aims to offer major improvements in EV battery performance, such as longer driving range, fast charging, enhanced safety and lower production costs.

Saint-Gobains’ initial technological breakthrough with its novel solid-state battery components enables safer battery operation and low-cost manufacturing by simplifying the production flow and eliminating intermediate processes.

Saint-Gobain’s electrolytes have demonstrated high Li-ion conductivity comparable with the state-of-the-art solid electrolytes and offer additional potential performance, manufacturing and economic benefits.

In August 2020, Saint-Gobain was named as the industry partner with Argonne National Laboratory and Berkeley lab in two DOE-funded projects to scale up halide-type solid electrolytes for solid state batteries. (Earlier post.)

Multiple studies have found that lithium halide solid‐electrolyte materials can exhibit high lithium‐ion conductivity, high deformability, and high chemical and electrochemical stability.

Addionics electrode design enables greater loading of the active material, which is integrated inside the electrodes, to allow a significant increase in volumetric and gravimetric energy. The design enables enhanced electrical current collection across the volume of thick battery electrodes and improved material usage leading to a boost in battery energy density and cycle life, as already demonstrated in more conventional battery platforms.

The 3D structural design vastly improves mechanical stability, adhesion, and is able to better handle battery swelling, especially for emerging chemistries.





Addionics’ technology also helps address the interfacial resistance issues (e.g., earlier post) commonly observed in solid-state batteries.