Sionic Energy, formerly NOHMs, launches to commercialize next-generation silicon-anode Li-ion battery cells

NOHMs Technologies (Nano Organic Hybrid Materials), a provider of advanced electrolyte products for next-generation lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries (earlier post), has relaunched as Sionic Energy, transforming its business to deliver complete advanced battery cell designs that incorporate its technologies into a drop-in, rapidly commercialized, low-cost, high performance, safer Li-ion technology.

Sionic’s silicon-anode battery cell designs incorporate the company’s complete technology innovations that deliver up to 50% greater energy density, 30% lower cost, and increased safety, and can be integrated into cylindrical, pouch, or prismatic cell formats in existing cell production supply chains and infrastructure.





Most silicon battery designs currently available or under development require expensive materials and complex processes that can significantly increase costs. Sionic Energy’s innovations utilize pure low-cost micron silicon, integrated with advanced electrolyte designs for performance, cycle life and increased safety. Sionic Energy’s battery design is agnostic to cathode materials, enabling the extensibility of performance across a variety of current and emerging cathode designs.

As part of this transformation Ed Williams, NOHMs’ Company Chairman, Acting CEO, and 15-year battery industry executive will assume the position of CEO and guide the company through its accelerated growth strategy into the automotive, consumer electronics, and aviation battery markets.

With the world depending on lithium-ion batteries to power our devices, our vehicles and our infrastructure, battery performance, cost and safety have become more critical metrics for success and progress than ever. Through collaboration with the exceptional team at NOHMs, our launch of Sionic Energy unites their legacy electrolyte technologies with our recently acquired high-capacity silicon anode technology, from the University of Colorado Boulder, to create a truly market disruptive battery. We’re looking forward to addressing the market’s growing demand for a drop-in, next generation, lithium-ion battery technology. —Ed Williams

Based on the ease of integration into existing battery production, supply chains, and products, Sionic Energy has created a licensing model for its battery technology to accelerate and broaden adoption by major commercial markets. Production-scale prototype cells will be available in Q4 this year for customer evaluations and testing.

In commercializing these latest silicon anode technologies, Sionic will collaborate with Professor Sehee Lee’s lab and team of postdocs at the University of Colorado Boulder.