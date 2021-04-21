SVOLT Energy Technology first to scale production of safer Li-ion cells using Soteria technology

SVOLT Energy Technology, a global advanced technology company and spin-off of Chinese automobile manufacturer Great Wall Motors, is the first to begin commercialization of lithium-ion batteries (LIB) utilizing metallic thin-film separator technology from Soteria Battery Innovation Group (BIG).





SVOLT cells made with Soteria aluminum metallized film demonstrate life after nail damage by lighting an LED.

Commercially available in the third quarter of 2021, SVOLT’s new portfolio will utilize thin metallized film current collectors that improve energy density and weight, and enable cells to continue functioning after being damaged. These 5Ah, 10Ah, 20Ah and 60Ah pouch cells, and 60Ah prismatic cells will be optimized for full electric vehicles, electric eviation, drones, and more.

In the Soteria architecture, the metal is in thin layers supported on a non-conductive polymer substrate. Because 90% of the metal is eliminated, this represents a significant cost and weight savings. Should a defect short the electrodes, this thin metal is not capable of carrying the current that would be required to drive the cell into thermal runaway.

In the first instant, which Soteria has measured to be a few microseconds, it burns out, leaving the defect isolated and the rest of the cell working normally. In addition, the separator is thermally stable, and will not melt or shrink at any temperature, so the short cannot grow, and the cell remains safe.





With the Soteria architecture, an energy burst resulting from a penetration event is stopped in a few microseconds by the retreating metallized foil current collector materials. Only a tiny amount of heat is generated. The thermally stable nonwoven separator stays put. The rest of the cell continues working, while the defect is electrically isolated.

SVOLT will implement this technology to enable rugged durability for end-use applications with development support from Soteria BIG and its global consortium.

SVOLT has produced high-quality NMC 811 cells with our materials that showed exceptional abuse tolerance. When the Soteria BIG releases its safety certification standard, we expect SVOLT cells to be the first to pass. —Carl Hu, CTO at Soteria BIG

This certification standard, developed by Soteria BIG, SVOLT and other consortium members, is designed to bring the entire industry to a new level of safety. The certification standard combines newly developed tests and existing tests, such as IEC 62660-2, with EUCAR-level requirements after abuse.

SVOLT is headquartered in Jintan District, Changzhou, Jiangsu province in China. The home office of the European subsidiary SVOLT Energy Technology (Europe) GmbH is in Frankfurt am Main. SVOLT employs around 3,000 people worldwide, half of whom work in research and development (R&D). SVOLT plans to have a global production capacity of 200 GWh and seven global R&D centers by 2025.

Soteria Battery Innovation Group Inc is an advanced technology development and licensing company that has formed a consortium to promote a light, safe and cost-effective architecture for lithium-ion batteries. Soteria BIG was founded in 2017 by Brian Morin and Carl Hu, and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.