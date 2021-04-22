Battle Motors acquires Crane Carrier Company; Class 7 and 8 vocational truck electrification

EV technology developer Battle Motors has acquired commercial vehicle OEM Crane Carrier Company. Battle Motors was founded by Michael Patterson, the founder of Romeo Power; Paul Marsolan, co-founder and former CTO of InAuth, Inc.; and Nick Sampson, co-founder of Faraday Future and former head of vehicle engineering at Tesla.

Crane Carrier Company (CCC) has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio with 180 sales and service dealers throughout North America. Crane Carrier Company is a leader in the vocational truck industry, providing custom, severe–service chassis and purpose-built vehicles for the refuse and recycling, infrastructure maintenance, ground support, multi–stop distribution, agriculture, and oil and gas markets. The combined organization will have approximately 200 employees.

We are combining the best of last century’s severe-duty diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) technology with best-in-class EV technology to produce full electric trucks for the marketplace. There has been minimal movement and very little fundamental innovation in this space, the merging together of a traditional mainstay of the industry with an innovative and highly advanced technology company will generate a radical shift in this important sector of the transportation industry. —Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors and Crane Carrier





Battle One

Battle Motors is bringing the Battle-Ready Class 8 severe duty full electric truck to the market this summer with 12 top tier Municipal customers. The Battle-Ready Electric delivers the same comfort, visibility and reliability as the CNG and diesel-powered LET2, but with lower maintenance costs, reduced noise and zero carbon emissions. The initial trucks will be designed for front, rear and automated side loader applications within the refuse and recycling space, available in standard and crew cab configurations.

Battle Motors, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, plans for CCC to continue production of its class 7 and 8 truck chassis from the company's manufacturing plant in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Patterson looks to expand the Ohio facility, making capital improvements in infrastructure and strategic investments in new equipment and technology to support rapid growth in the EV space.