Chevron, Toyota to explore strategic alliance on hydrogen

Chevron USA, through its Chevron Products Company division (Chevron), and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen, with the goal to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy.

Chevron and Toyota are seeking to work on three main strategic priorities:

Collaborating on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure;

Understanding current and future market demand for light-duty and heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles and supply opportunities for that demand; and

Exploring opportunities to pursue joint research and development in hydrogen-powered transportation and storage.

We are excited to collaborate with Toyota. Working towards a strategic alliance on hydrogen presents an opportunity to build a large-scale business in a low-carbon area that is complementary to our current offerings. This opportunity leverages our market position, assets, technology, and organizational capability and supports our efforts to help advance a lower-carbon future. —Andy Walz, president of Chevron’s Americas Fuels & Lubricants