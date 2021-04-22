Allison Transmission’s eGen Flex electric hybrid solution introduced in NYC Transit buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 April 2021

Allison Transmission’s eGen Flex, its next generation electric hybrid propulsion solution (earlier post), will be put into revenue service at New York City Transit (NYCT) in May.

The eGen Flex system—comprising the drive unit, inverter and rechargeable energy storage system—includes full electric drive capability for up to 10 miles, depending upon duty cycle and accessory load demands. This option will be set automatically through geofencing technology for zero-emission zones and passenger depots for a quieter and cleaner environment.

Egen_flex_system

Allison’s eGen Flex system is capable of improving fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional clean diesel bus, and has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at optimal efficiency with electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power reduces the strain on the engine, reducing fuel consumption and maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime. This also reduces dependence on fossil fuels at the pump, while delivering increased uptime.

Our electric hybrid systems continue to demonstrate bottom-line operating benefits for municipalities and fleets while delivering industry-leading performance, reliability and durability. There are currently 2,500 NYCT buses equipped with Allison transmissions and electric hybrid propulsion solutions, and we look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with the Authority as it transitions to our latest technology that will reduce emissions, increase fuel economy and improve the overall ease of rideability and quality of life for passengers.

—Rohan Barua, Vice President of Sales, North America at Allison Transmission

As the largest public transportation agency in North America, the New York City Transit Authority currently operates more than 5,700 buses. Approximately 2.2 million residents rely on the bus system each weekday to commute to work, travel to school, and access other essential services.

Posted on 22 April 2021 in Bus, Hybrids | | Comments (0)

