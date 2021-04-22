2023 Cadillac LYRIQ EV makes its debut; reservations open in September; availability 1H22

The production model 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ EV has made its debut. With testing of Cadillac’s inaugural electric luxury SUV running ahead of schedule, the brand announced that customers may place order reservations beginning in September 2021, with initial availability starting the first half of 2022.





A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 440 N·m of torque, along with a Cadillac-estimated range of more than 300 miles (483 km) with a full charge.

LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging for public stations at 190 kW, enabling customers to add up to an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes of charging time. For home charging, LYRIQ offers a segment-leading 19.2 kW charging module, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge.

To help customers take full control of their electric driving experience, LYRIQ will feature next-generation variable Regen on Demand technology, along with the convenience of One-Pedal Driving.

With Cadillac’s new variable Regen on Demand, drivers can control how quickly LYRIQ slows down or comes to a complete stop using a pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel. Both technologies make use of regenerative braking to help maximize electric driving efficiency.

Additional 2023 LYRIQ highlights include:

Available Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads;

A 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over 1 billion colors;

Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system;

Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence;

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers;

KeyPass digital vehicle access;

Dual level charge cord; and

Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels.





Customers will be able to select from Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ is expected to go into production in the first quarter of 2022, with pricing starting at $59,990. It will be produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility, which is receiving a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill, by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.