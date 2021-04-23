Allison Transmission and Emergency One formalize collaboration on electric axle integration

Allison Transmission and Emergency One (UK) Ltd, the market leader in the United Kingdom in the manufacture, service and support of fire and rescue vehicles, announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The two companies will integrate the Allison eGen Power 100D electric axle into Emergency One’s fire rescue and emergency vehicle platform as part of this MoU.

This builds on the successful relationship to date, where 90% of the units Emergency One sells are equipped with an Allison fully automatic transmission.





The eGen Power 100D electric axle integrates two high-speed electric motors and a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional drive shafts and support structures. This allows it to fit easily between the wheels, leaving critical space for battery storage.

With continuous power of 536 horsepower (400 kW) and peak output power of 738 horsepower (550 kW), the eGen Power 100D is among the most powerful propulsion solutions in its class, with an architecture tuned for high gradeability and high top speed without sacrificing efficiency.

This ensures Emergency One’s fire and rescue trucks will continue to deliver performance and reliability, fast acceleration and maneuverability in an application where failure is not an option, and every second counts.

Allison’s eGen Power 100D is the first in a lineup of electric axles that will be rated for torque, GVW, and varying chassis frame widths.