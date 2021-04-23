Biden sets 2030 net GHG reduction target for US of 50-52% below 2005 levels

US President Joe Biden announced a new target for the United States to achieve a 50-52% reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2030. According to the most recent GHG inventory from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), US GHG emissions in 2019 (after accounting for sequestration from the land sector) were 13% below 2005 levels.

In 2019, US greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,558 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (MMT CO 2 Eq.), or 5,769 MMT CO 2 Eq. after accounting for sequestration from the land sector.





Source: EPA “Inventory of US Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks”

Total GHG emissions in 2019 were up 1.8% from 1990 levels, with CO 2 emissions up 2.8% and CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion up 2.6% over the same period.

Biden has already announced goals to create a GHG-free power sector by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. Without going into any details, the Administration notes that “There are multiple paths to reach these goals, and the U.S. federal, state, local, and tribal governments have many tools available to work with civil society and the private sector to mobilize investment to meet these goals while supporting a strong economy.”

For the transportation sector, the Administration noted that achieving the target would involve further reducing tailpipe emissions and boosting the efficiency of cars and trucks; providing funding for charging infrastructure; and spurring research, development, demonstration, and deployment efforts that drive forward very low carbon new-generation renewable fuels for applications such aviation, and other cutting-edge transportation technologies across modes.

Investment in a wider array of transportation infrastructure, including transit, rail, and biking improvements, will also be on the agenda.

Will Scargill, Managing Energy Analyst at GlobalData, a data and analytics company, commented on achieving the targets: