DHL Express purchases 100 Fiat E-Ducato electric vans; 14,000 e-vehicles in delivery fleet across Europe by 2030

DHL Express announced a partnership with Fiat Professional, purchasing the first 100 units of Fiat’s new E-Ducato, introduced to the public on Earth Day. With a range of more than 200 km, the E-Ducato is well-suited for last mile logistics. In line with the recently launched Sustainability Roadmap of DPDHL Group, DHL Express plans to have more than 14,000 electric vans in operation in Europe by 2030 to reduce their carbon emissions.





In Europe DHL Express connects consumers and businesses in more than 60 countries and territories relying on a pickup and delivery fleet that consists of around 500 electric vans, mainly operating in urban regions, and 14,000 non-electric vehicles today. Due to the high customer demand for international Express deliveries the company expects its European last-mile fleet growing to approximately 20,000 vans by 2030.

To transform its sustainability strategy into reality the company is strongly committed that 60% of its fleet operate electric by end of the current decade (approximately 14,000 vehicles).

A majority are large vans used for urban and metropolitan deliveries. Together with Fiat Professional, the E-Ducato was trialed through tests under different real-world operating conditions such as very low temperatures, extreme slopes, and long distances, to check its response to the whole range of DHL usage patterns.





In addition to the vehicles itself a totally electric mobility chain needs comprehensive area-wide charging infrastructure. To enable a further expansion of its charging network DHL Express is currently working in collaboration with several specialized companies on a roadmap to significantly increase the number of charging points across Europe within the next years.

The electrification of last mile logistics is one of the main pillars of DPDHL Group’s recently announced Sustainability roadmap. The Group is investing a total of €7 billion (Opex and Capex) by 2030 in measures to reduce its CO 2 emissions. In addition to the electrification of the vehicles, the funds will go in particular towards sustainable aviation fuels and climate-neutral buildings.

E-Ducato. The E-Ducato can achieve equivalent performance to diesel versions, using an electric motor with maximum torque of 280 N·m and delivering up to 90 kW of power (approximately 122 hp); 0-50 km/h acceleration takes 5 seconds.

The E-Ducato is also fitted out with a series of modular solutions, starting from 2 different battery blocks—47 kWh and 79 kWh—and 4 types of charging modes, 3 of which are available at launch. With a 47-kWh battery, the E-Ducato can travel up to 170 km (106 miles) in the WLTP cycle and up to 235 km (146 miles) in the urban cycle. With a 79-kWh battery, the distances increase to 280 km (174 miles) in the WLTP cycle, equivalent to 370 km (230 miles) in the urban cycle. It takes no longer than half an hour to charge up enough to drive 100 km.

The batteries have a warranty for 10 years or 220,000 km on the 79-kWh version, or 8 years/160,000 km on the 47-kWh model.

To meet a wide and diverse range of needs, the E-Ducato offers the Drive Mode Selector: in “Normal” position, it ensures an optimal balance between performance and costs, or it can be set to “Eco” mode to save energy. When a really heavy load needs to be carried or the vehicle is facing a demanding ascent, the right choice is “Power” mode. E-Ducato has another two features to provide drivers with safeguard drivers’ peace of mind: