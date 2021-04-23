SoCalGas to convert 200 new F-250 trucks with Landi Renzo systems to run on renewable natural gas

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) will convert 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to run on renewable natural gas (RNG). The service trucks will be outfitted with the newest Landi Renzo Eco Ready equipment, a California Air Resource Board (CARB)-certified ultra-low emissions vehicle system.

Equipping these 200 service vehicles to run on RNG is expected to reduce over 2,000 metric tons of CO 2 equivalent (CO 2 e) per year—equivalent to removing 1,800 passenger vehicles from the roads for one year. With the addition of these 200 new net-zero emissions service trucks, nearly 40% of SoCalGas’ service vehicles will run on clean fuels.

SoCalGas has committed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net-zero emissions target including scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions, which would eliminate not only its own direct emissions, but also those generated by customers’ energy delivered by SoCalGas’ energy infrastructure.

Last year, SoCalGas and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) provided $600,000 towards Landi Renzo’s natural gas engine development program to modify and develop a 7.3-liter CARB- and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-certified Heavy Duty CNG engine for commercial vehicle applications.

Landi Renzo USA is partnering with two local companies on this project: Phenix Truck Body and CTEC Truck Body. The Landi Renzo Eco Ready CNG system is designed and engineered from the base Ford 6.2L engine in partnership between Landi Renzo USA and Ford Motor Company. The fleet conversion is expected to be complete by the end of the year.