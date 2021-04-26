Nano One advances joint LNMO cathode development work with Asian producer

Nano One Materials Corp., a company with a patented low-carbon-intensity process for the production of low-cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, provided a progress update on a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a multi-billion-dollar Asian cathode material producer announced in August 2020.

The first two phases of the joint development program have been focused on LNMO cathode materials (lithium nickel manganese oxide) and have been successfully completed with validation by both parties. Work is now shifting to scale-up considerations, detailed economic analysis, third-party evaluation, and preliminary planning for commercialization.

The JDA provides a framework to develop a business plan for the commercialization of cathode materials, through a joint venture, licensing of Nano One’s technology and or through further development work.

The work under this agreement is on schedule and on budget, and the LNMO materials have met phase one and two metrics for performance and economics. —Dan Blondal, Nano One CEO

The companies are co-developing high-performance LNMO cathode materials using Nano One’s patented One-Pot Process. The One-Pot Process enables coated single crystal particles which better withstand cracking and degradation from battery assembly and repeated charging.

Source: Nano One

LNMO, also known as high voltage spinel (HVS), is of increasing global interest and has great potential in next-generation lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and consumer electronic devices. It delivers energy and power on par with other high-performance cathodes and is more cost effective because it is cobalt free, low in nickel and does not require excess lithium.

LNMO’s three-dimensional spinel structure enables lithium ions to flow more quickly than other types of cathode for fast charging and discharge and keeps it from expanding, contracting and straining the battery. LNMO also has an operating voltage that is 25% higher than commercial high-nickel cathodes, enabling fewer cells in applications such as power tools and electric vehicles while providing improved productivity, efficiency, thermal management and power.