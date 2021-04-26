RoboSense teams up with Webasto on smart roof module with integrated MEMS LiDAR

During the Shanghai Auto Show, China-based RoboSense, a smart and automotive LiDAR system provider, and Webasto, a global Top 100 automotive supplier and market leader for roof systems, are partnering on a Smart Roof Sensor Module that integrates with RoboSense automotive-grade MEMS LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 for Level 3 to Level 5 autonomous driving vehicles.

The new unit simplifies the structure and mounting process of conventional sensor sets of self-driving vehicles.





M1 seamlessly embedded into Webasto Roof Sensor Module.

Through this strategic cooperation, Webasto is committed to embedding the RoboSense M1, camera and other sensor systems in the panoramic roof of vehicles to provide safer and more reliable environment perception information using the smallest possible space in the roof.

The solution allows different roof systems to be mounted on the vehicle body, creating greater flexibility for the development of autonomous vehicles.

As the world’s market leader, Webasto offers the broadest product range of high-quality roof systems. The rooftop design not only enables the integration of sensor systems but also adopts highly rigid transparent material and the openable top function, which creates the feeling of freedom for the passengers.

The RoboSense M1 features 125 ultra-high resolution scanning beams, ultra-wide FOV of 120° x 25°, and a maximum detection range of 200m. At present, the M1 (thickness 45mm, depth 108mm, width 110mm) is the thinnest solid-state LiDAR on the market.

At the highest point of the vehicle, the M1’s unique mounting position in the smart roof module gives it the vantage point of view, which can greatly improve the detection ability of the perception system and ensure the safe and stable operation of the autonomous driving systems. Moreover, it costs less fuel consumption/NEDC mileage than other LiDAR products.

The SOP version of M1 has fully met all automotive-grade requirements.